Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,447 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Lululemon Athletica worth $203,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $421.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.47. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $437.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.32.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.