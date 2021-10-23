Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $176.50 Million Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 938,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.99% of Duke Realty worth $176,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Duke Realty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,063,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,048,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 48,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $55.52 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

