Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $176.50 Million Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 938,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.99% of Duke Realty worth $176,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 119.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 135,248 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 38.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 138,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

