Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $177.91 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,834,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 498,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.54% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $177,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

