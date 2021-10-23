Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $180.61 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Motorola Solutions worth $180,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 848.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.54.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $249.53 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $156.30 and a one year high of $250.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.78 and its 200 day moving average is $217.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

