Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $180.88 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,652,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,496,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of TC Energy worth $180,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in TC Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRP opened at $55.00 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

