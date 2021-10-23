Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $183.59 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274,301 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of News worth $183,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of News by 10.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in News by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,287 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 76,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

NWSA stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.52. News Co. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

