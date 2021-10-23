Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $201.69 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,071 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Public Storage worth $201,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $326.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.28. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

