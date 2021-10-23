Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $210.54 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,067 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.31% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $210,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,041,000 after buying an additional 1,126,725 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,096,000 after purchasing an additional 826,612 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,553,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after buying an additional 556,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after buying an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $167.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.94 and a 200-day moving average of $162.96. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.88 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

