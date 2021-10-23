Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $215.77 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 47,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of MKS Instruments worth $215,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,961,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,090,000 after purchasing an additional 454,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,009,478,000 after buying an additional 261,959 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,220 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $144.72 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.23 and a 200 day moving average of $165.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

