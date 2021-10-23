Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.21% of News worth $183,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in News by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688,638 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in News by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,556 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in News by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,046,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $24.07 on Friday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

