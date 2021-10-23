Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,117 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 38.85% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $188,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GINN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1,534.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.56. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $64.16.

