Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,294,388 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 117.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294,388 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 9.45% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $175,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $77.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.46. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $51.48 and a twelve month high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

