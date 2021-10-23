Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 142,847 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Trane Technologies worth $208,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $181.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $123.08 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

