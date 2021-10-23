Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 38.85% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $188,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1,534.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GINN opened at $62.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $64.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.