Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 145.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 644,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.96% of The Middleby worth $188,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 38.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,575,000 after buying an additional 74,228 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 29.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,157. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby stock opened at $175.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.66 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

