Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,108 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $185,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 329,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,925,991.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $208.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $209.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

