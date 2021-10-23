Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,652,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,496,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of TC Energy worth $180,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.