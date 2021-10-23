Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,461,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,362 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 7.85% of Cedar Fair worth $200,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 11.1% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

