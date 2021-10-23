Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,181 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of SBA Communications worth $206,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $345.62 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $348.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 144.01 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Several analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.44.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

