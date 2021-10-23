Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 139,363 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,099,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 139,363 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.62% of Athene worth $209,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Athene by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Athene by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Athene by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,805,000 after acquiring an additional 552,589 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.

NYSE:ATH opened at $89.80 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $29,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,774 shares of company stock worth $1,506,903. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.