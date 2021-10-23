Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 26,230 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,276,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Zimmer Biomet worth $205,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,680,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 134,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 262,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $150.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.05 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.74.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

