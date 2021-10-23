Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 310,534 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 310,534 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.61% of Universal Health Services worth $201,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,618,000 after acquiring an additional 534,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 240.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after buying an additional 492,524 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 154.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,376,000 after buying an additional 306,336 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 156.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 265,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,948,000 after buying an additional 162,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $19,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UHS opened at $135.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

