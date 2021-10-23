Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,426,996 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,009,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426,996 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.96% of CNH Industrial worth $217,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth $966,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in CNH Industrial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,387,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,826 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 71.7% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,965,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,617,000 after acquiring an additional 58,125 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $17.44 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

