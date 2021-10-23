Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 372,406 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,957,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 372,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.19% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $196,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS stock opened at $125.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 in the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

