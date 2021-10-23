Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 47,675 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,054,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,675 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 5.59% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $197,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 175.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $34.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00.

