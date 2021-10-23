Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 535,716 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,864,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 535,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.13% of Hologic worth $191,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.61 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

