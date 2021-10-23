Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 535,716 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,864,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 535,716 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Hologic worth $191,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $1,948,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Hologic by 30.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,244,000 after buying an additional 224,468 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 12.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 911,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,816,000 after buying an additional 104,500 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.93. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

