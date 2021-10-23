Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 81,538 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,174,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,538 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Monster Beverage worth $198,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 219,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,025,000 after buying an additional 34,877 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,481,000 after buying an additional 96,664 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 81,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $84.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.67.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

