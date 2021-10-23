Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,269,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,140 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 7.17% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $219,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $56.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $57.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

