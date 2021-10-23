Goose Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $99,269.00 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $653,443.34 and approximately $99,269.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00050207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00207941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00102064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010610 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

