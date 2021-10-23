Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 75.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 10.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GVA stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. 194,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,950. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

