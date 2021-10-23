Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of Green Brick Partners worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $10,221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,573.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 317,808 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3,755.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 212,178 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 199,584 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 292,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 170,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRBK stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $373.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

