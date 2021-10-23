Grid+ Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 29% against the US dollar. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $19.24 million and $2,035.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00206539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00103003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010628 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

GRID is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

