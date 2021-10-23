Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,132 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of Groupon worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $685.87 million, a P/E ratio of 89.35 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GRPN. Wedbush lowered their target price on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

