Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

GH stock opened at $109.35 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $96.66 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Guardant Health by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 591,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,002,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Guardant Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 441,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,157,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

