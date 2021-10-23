Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,597,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,594 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.58% of Guardant Health worth $198,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Guardant Health by 37.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $109.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

