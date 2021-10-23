H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.42

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.42 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 121,572 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HEO shares. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on H2O Innovation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$201.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.42.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that H2O Innovation Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

