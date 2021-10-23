Halving Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Halving Coin has a total market capitalization of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Halving Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00072034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00073362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00105742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,711.81 or 1.00421255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.69 or 0.06532956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00021832 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.