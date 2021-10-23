Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.96

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and traded as high as $18.83. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 828 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSNGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hang Seng Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.7846 dividend. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.76. This represents a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.