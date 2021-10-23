HAPI (HAPI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.22 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last week, HAPI has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. HAPI has a market capitalization of $48.08 million and $3.22 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for $104.20 or 0.00169819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00050707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.00207007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00103843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010695 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 481,929 coins and its circulating supply is 461,460 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

