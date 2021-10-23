Harvest Finance Price Reaches $168.95 on Major Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $106.86 million and $12.61 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $168.95 or 0.00275540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00023290 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001032 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 663,827 coins and its circulating supply is 632,477 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

