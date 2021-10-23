HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Holdings Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 535,450 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.05% of HDFC Bank worth $71,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 29,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.6% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

