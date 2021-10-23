Head-To-Head Analysis: QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) & HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM)

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) and HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QIWI and HRsoft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QIWI $585.30 million 0.99 $124.79 million $2.23 4.16 HRsoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QIWI has higher revenue and earnings than HRsoft.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for QIWI and HRsoft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QIWI 1 2 0 0 1.67 HRsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A

QIWI currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.78%. Given QIWI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QIWI is more favorable than HRsoft.

Profitability

This table compares QIWI and HRsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QIWI 23.71% 32.47% 14.24% HRsoft N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of QIWI shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of HRsoft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

QIWI has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HRsoft has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QIWI beats HRsoft on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications. The CFS segment encompasses financial services rendered to individuals, currently presented by Sovest installment card project. The SME segment offers a range of services to small and medium businesses. The RB segment consists of digital banking services, including debit cards and deposits to retail customers. The CO segment represents expenses related to corporate operations of QIWI Group. The company was founded on February 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About HRsoft

HRSoft, Inc. engages in the provision of talent management software. Its products includes applicant tracking, compensation planning, total rewards, stay interview, performance management, and content management software. The company was founded by Michael Mullarkey on May 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Maitland, FL.

