Head to Head Analysis: Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) and American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

American Campus Communities has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.3% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Campus Communities and Sotherly Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Campus Communities 0 2 4 0 2.67 Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Campus Communities currently has a consensus price target of $51.71, suggesting a potential upside of 0.87%. Given American Campus Communities’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Campus Communities is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Campus Communities and Sotherly Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Campus Communities $870.58 million 8.19 $72.80 million $1.98 25.89 Sotherly Hotels $71.50 million 0.58 -$49.19 million ($2.33) -1.06

American Campus Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Campus Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Campus Communities and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Campus Communities 1.31% 0.29% 0.12% Sotherly Hotels -35.85% -71.07% -6.59%

Summary

American Campus Communities beats Sotherly Hotels on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access. The On-Campus Participating Properties segment comprises of on-campus properties which are operated under long-term ground or facility leases with university systems. The Development Services segment includes development and construction management services that the company provides through taxable real estate investment trust subsidiaries for third-party owners. The Property Management Services segment covers marketing, leasing administration, facilities maintenance, business administration, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial reporting, capital projects, and residence life student development. The company was founded by William C. Bayless Jr. in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

