Head-To-Head Comparison: Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) and ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT)

ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) and Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ALR Technologies alerts:

43.4% of Rekor Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.5% of ALR Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Rekor Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ALR Technologies and Rekor Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Rekor Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rekor Systems has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.96%. Given Rekor Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rekor Systems is more favorable than ALR Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ALR Technologies and Rekor Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALR Technologies N/A N/A -3,351.94% Rekor Systems -148.37% -32.22% -26.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ALR Technologies and Rekor Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A Rekor Systems $9.23 million 58.75 -$14.18 million ($0.63) -19.63

ALR Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rekor Systems.

Risk & Volatility

ALR Technologies has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rekor Systems has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

ALR Technologies Company Profile

ALR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of remote monitoring and care facilitation for patients with diabetes. The firm has created ALRT Diabetes Management Solution to address the five causes for not controlling diabetes with: Active patient monitoring, Direct meter uploads, Machine intelligent data processing, Predictive A1C; and Insulin dosage adjustment. The company was founded by Sidney S. Chan on March 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K. McCarthy on February 6, 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for ALR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.