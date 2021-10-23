Head-To-Head Contrast: TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) & CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TrueCar and CEVA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $278.68 million 1.47 $76.54 million ($0.19) -22.47 CEVA $100.33 million 9.89 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,325.00

TrueCar has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of TrueCar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TrueCar and CEVA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 3 3 0 2.50 CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83

TrueCar presently has a consensus target price of $5.79, suggesting a potential upside of 35.64%. CEVA has a consensus target price of $59.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.96%. Given CEVA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than TrueCar.

Volatility and Risk

TrueCar has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar 30.84% -3.75% -3.12% CEVA -3.14% 0.24% 0.20%

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter, and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

