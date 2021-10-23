Head-To-Head Review: Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Passage Bio alerts:

This table compares Passage Bio and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A -41.63% -38.91% Exelixis 8.13% 4.89% 4.27%

82.2% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of Passage Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Exelixis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Passage Bio has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelixis has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Passage Bio and Exelixis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 1 7 0 2.88 Exelixis 0 2 9 0 2.82

Passage Bio currently has a consensus price target of $30.71, indicating a potential upside of 244.33%. Exelixis has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.88%. Given Passage Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Exelixis.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Passage Bio and Exelixis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A -$112.23 million ($2.91) -3.07 Exelixis $987.54 million 6.83 $111.78 million $0.35 61.14

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Passage Bio. Passage Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exelixis beats Passage Bio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A, as well as programs for the treatment of adult CNS indication. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.