Head to Head Survey: Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) vs. Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK)

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ucommune International shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Resources Connection and Ucommune International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 4.01% 11.55% 7.02% Ucommune International N/A -24.52% -13.83%

Dividends

Resources Connection pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ucommune International pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 68.8%. Resources Connection pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Resources Connection and Ucommune International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $629.52 million 0.92 $25.23 million $1.14 15.35 Ucommune International $134.43 million 0.54 -$74.86 million N/A N/A

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Resources Connection and Ucommune International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Resources Connection currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.57%. Given Resources Connection’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Risk and Volatility

Resources Connection has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ucommune International has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Ucommune International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc. engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory. The company was founded by Donald Brian Murray in June 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 234 spaces across 54 cities, which provided approximately 57,500 workstations. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, China.

