Head to Head Survey: Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Touchstone Bankshares alerts:

86.5% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and SVB Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $2.29 million N/A N/A SVB Financial Group $4.08 billion 10.41 $1.21 billion $22.87 32.93

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Touchstone Bankshares and SVB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A SVB Financial Group 0 6 12 0 2.67

SVB Financial Group has a consensus target price of $679.05, suggesting a potential downside of 9.84%. Given SVB Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than Touchstone Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A SVB Financial Group 35.74% 21.67% 1.45%

Risk and Volatility

Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Touchstone Bankshares on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments. The SVB Private Bank segment offers a range of personal financial solutions for consumers. The SVB Capital segment focuses on venture capital investments. The SVB Leerink segment engages in the equity and convertible capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, equity research, and sales and trading for growth and innovation-minded healthcare and life science companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.